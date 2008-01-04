In New Hampshire, Media Cry Cabby Price-Gouging

When sleepy Hillary-beat reporters got off a charter plane after 4 a.m. last night, they got a terrible little surprise: a $150 cab ride to go from the Manchester airport to whatever hotel they were looking for (total distance: 5 miles away).

David Green, the Hillary reporter for NPR, was staying in Comfort Inn in Manchester (4.9 miles away from the Manchester airport). The cabby knew he had no option, so Green had to cough up his credit card. “I was standing on tarmac at 4a.m. What choice did I have?”

Meanwhile, after a trip to Nashua and a coffee shop in Manchester, the Hillary-reporters have the afternoon off and they’ve run back to their hotels for a few hours of sleep. The consensus sleep time for this afternoon: about three hours.