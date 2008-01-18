The Afternoon Wrap: Friday

A deli cashier wins $10,000 a week for life in the biggest lottery scratch win ever. [Gothamist]

The best perogies in the city. [Gridskipper]

For all those who’ve been dying to know exactly what has gone on in New York’s first public pay toilet. [City Room]

The New York Times is looking for an “undecided” hipster mommy for a video piece about the primaries. [Gawker]

Opponents of Atlantic Yards went head to head last night in a quiz about the controversial project. [The Atlantic Yards Report]

The owners of the Time Warner Center put a two-bedroom apartment on the market for over $11 million (that’s nearly $6,300 a square foot). [Curbed]

Eric Trump shells out $2 million for an apartment in Trump Park East. [TRD]