Writers’ Strike Remains at a Standstill

Late-night TV will finally return tonight but it remains the only spot of sunshine in a gloomy forecast for the Writers Guild of America strike. Heading into its third month, there’s no sign of a cease-fire any time soon, according to Variety.

Even the recent holiday break saw hostilities break out as the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers announced that its calculation of how much the eight-week strike has cost writers—$151.2 million—has topped the WGA’s calculation of the increase it had asked for at the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, the WGA continued to pledge it will picket the Jan. 13 Golden Globes even though NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. haven’t wavered from their plans to go ahead with the event.

“If the Globes is telecast and it is produced by Dick Clark Prods., which is a struck company, we will picket the show,” guild strike coordinator Jeff Hermanson said.

The WGA also firmed plans for the February launch of Strike TV, an online channel featuring original video shows and operated by the guild.