Council Committee Approves Diaz for City Clerk

City Clerk nominee Hector Diaz is testifying right now in the City Council Rules Committee hearing, and this is easily the most well-attended committee meeting I recall (although I’ve missed a few).

Among the onlookers in the house is Bronx Democratic Leader Jose Rivera, who got himself a front-row seat by sitting next to Liz in the reporter’s section.

Rules Committee Chairwoman Diana Reyna asked Diaz about how he would do more with less, without cutting jobs there. Reyna also asked about how Diaz would crack down on lobbyists who flout the law.

“I don’t know if we can actually go out and see who those lobbyist are,” Diaz said.

UPDATE: The Rules Committee just voted to approve Diaz: 11 members were in favor, four opposed.