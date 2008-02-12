Famed Mexican Artist Buys Village Townhouse for $8.8 M.

When 40 Barrow Street went on the market back in August, Curbed wondered whether there were any “solvent hedge-funders left out there” who could afford to pay the $10 million for the charming, two-family townhouse and give it the restoration it deserves. Apparently, it’s a job for an artist.

The famed Mexican installation artist Gabriel Orozco and his wife Maria Gutierrez paid $8.85 million for 40 Barrow Street, according to city records. The couple divide their time between Paris, New York and Mexico City.

And they say Manhattan has gotten too expensive for artists.