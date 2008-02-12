Morning Memo: Julian Schnabel's Sights on Israel; Paris Hilton Chases John Mayer

At a post-Grammys party at the Thompson Hotel in L.A., Paris Hilton “aggressively tried to hook up with John Mayer.” [P6]

The family of a girl whose Crocs were sucked up by an escalator are suing the rubber-clog maker for $7 million. [Style Dash via T]



Michelle Williams was seen yesterday walking around town, where she will shoot additional scenes for forthcoming film Mammoth. [Us]

Uma Thurman wants to have more kids. [P6]

Does this chair remind anyone else of something? [NYM]

Since Victoria Beckham came to town, she’s been hitting all the (still?) hotspots like Nobu, Bungalow 8 and the Maritime Hotel. [Gatecrasher]

Julian Schnabel’s next film project, based on a book by an Israeli Palestinian woman, will take him to the Middle Eastern country in June. [P6]



Logo’s new reality dating show, Transamerican Love Story, is apparently “the Scream of reality shows.” [Advocate]

A beagle named Uno won “top hound” at the Westminster Dog Show. [NYT]

Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has snatched up a fifth-floor, 3,000-sq-foot, front-facing pad at the Plaza for $7.96 million. [P6]

Diddy and designer Zac Posen got down at Mansion last weekend. [Gatecrasher]

Britney Spears may be planning to leave the country for a month of dance practice. [P6]

A London diner ordered a $35,000 bottle of 1961 Chateau Pétrus and then sent it back for being “fake.” [Daily Mail via T]

Some guy told police that Entourage star Kevin Connolly and his real entourage beat him up, filing a battery report. Then he told them “never mind.” [TMZ]