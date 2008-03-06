Carbon-Free Political Campaigns Raise Awareness, But We Need to Raise the Bar Higher

Eric Gioia, a high-energy and ambitious thirty something city councilman from Queens, has decided to run a “carbon-neutral” relection campaign next year.

Gioia will eliminate paper invitations to campaign events, use only recycled paper when paper is used and cut down on mass mailers, balloons and buttons.

He also plans to purchase carbon offsets and use hybrid vehicles.

“There is a lot of waste on campaigns, and I think … you have to recognize the impact you’re having on the world around you,” he told The New York Post a couple of days ago.

It’s possible to have carbon-free events and products. Organizations such as Carbon Fund are now promoting Carbon-free businesses. The company’s Web site describes its initiative as “an innovative and flexible program that can help your business to reduce its carbon footprint to zero through carbon offsets and reductions.”

All of this has its value, helps build awareness and is a useful educational tool. But it’s a short-term band-aid when major surgery is required.

We’ve seen it in this year’s Presidential campaign, where both Senator Clinton and John Edwards have run carbon-neutral campaigns, also purchasing carbon “offsets,” such as paying for tree planting or investing in wind and solar power. All good ideas, but it’s important not to confuse these offsets with a real solution.

In the end, it is going to take a lot more than symbolism to prevent global warming. I know there are still some people out there who think global warming is a hoax and is based on flimsy science. Fortunately that group is getting smaller.

It is true that climate is cyclical and the cycles are quite long-term. But there is no question that fossil fuels are increasing the load of Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere and there is little question that the accumulated gas is creating a greenhouse effect that is warming the planet.

The long-term solution to climate change is non-fossil fuel or carbon free energy.

Since nuclear is not politically viable in this country, we need to focus on solar and wind.

If we do this correctly, with the right mix of federal funds for basic science and government incentives for private-sector applied research and development, we can build a carbon free economy.

In fact, with a massive effort, we might be able to build a sustainable energy base for our economy along with technology exports that could fuel (excuse the pun) green growth for the rest of this century.

So Eric and all you candidates—go ahead! Go carbon neutral—We’re doing it too. At Columbia’s Earth Institute we will be holding our first carbon-neutral State of the Planet conference at the end of March.

But while we do this short-term stuff, let’s keep our eyes on the real prize—the transformation of our economy to a carbon-free energy base. Here’s the interesting part: can we figure out how to do this so it builds rather than destroys the American economy? I think we can.

I am grateful for the reporting and research assistance on this piece provided by Sara Schonhardt (Master of International Affairs student at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs).

