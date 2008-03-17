Lynch: ‘People Want to Be Helpful’

Democratic consultant Bill Lynch, who has been giving advice to incoming Governor David Paterson, was hanging out this morning outside the executive chambers on the second floor of the Capitol.

I asked Lynch about reports that people are coming out of the woodwork to ask Paterson for favors and jobs.

Lynch said he didn’t know Paterson’s personal feelings on it, but as far as he’s concerned, there’s been “a wonderful outpouring of support for him and people want to be helpful.”

A few feet away from him were Jef Pollock and Risa Heller, consultants from the Global Strategy Group, which helped get Eliot Spitzer elected as attorney general and governor.