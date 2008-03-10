Myers calls out Democrats on FISA

Medford Township Mayor Chris Myers, GOP candidate in the 3rd Congressional district, today demanded that House Democrats stop stalling and re-authorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

“The number one complaint I hear about Congress on the campaign trail is that they’re ineffective do-nothings who continually put politics before the people they are elected to represent,” said Myers, who was joined at a press conference outside Fort Dix with U.S. Rep. Charles Dent (R-Pa.), a member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

“The House Democrats’ failure to enact comprehensive (FISA) reform is just another example of this, and another reason why we need real change in Washington,” added Myers, a vice-president at Lockheed Martin in Moorestown and decorated service veteran.

Dent challenged the Republicans’ likely opponent in the 3rd district, Democratic nominee state Sen. John Adler (D-Camden), to “get off the sidelines and urge House Democrats to act in a bipartisan manner and in the best interests of the nation and its citizens.”

“Chris Myers has made his position clear on this issue, he stands with members of both parties in supporting a comprehensive bill that keeps us on the offense against foreign terrorists,” said Dent. “As a candidate for Congress, Senator Adler needs to stop hiding behind his spokes-people and either line up with those protecting America, or throw his lot in with those continuing to play politics.”

For his part, Adler released a statement today,underscoring his own support forreupping FISA”so that our intelligence community has the tools needed to keep America safe in a dangerous world. We must also protect the freedoms for which our troops have made so many courageous sacrifices.”

Said Adler, “I am disappointed by the partisan gridlock in Washington that has kept Congress from reaching bipartisan common sense solutions. I’m running for Congress to change the way business is being done in Washington, and to seek an end to the bitterly partisan culture that prevents agreements on critical issues such as this. I will work with Republicans and Democrats to ensure that the American people are kept safe, secure, and free. We need to make sure our government protects our security and our freedom.”

The U.S. Senate already updated the 30-year-old FISA Act, which would re-authorize warrantless wiretapping by intelligence agencies of foreign communications. The legislation would also give immunity to telecommunications companies that helped the federal government eavesdrop on suspected terrorists after the Sept. 11 attacks. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has denounced FISA in its current form.

Ocean County Freeholder Jack Kelly, Myers’ chief primary challenger in the 3rd district contest, agreed with Myers and Adler about the re-authorization of FISA and said he put out a similar statement a week ago.

“The ACLU is the most liberal group in the world,” said Kelly. “They don’t care about the security of people in this country. These are foreign nationals we’re talking about here. You can make a thousand excuses for why they are blocking this legislation in Congress, but the fact is that this country has not been attacked since Sept. 11. We need to continue to protect our nation.”