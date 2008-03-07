West End Home of A Wrinkle in Time Author Sells for $4 M.

The Upper West Side home of the late children’s author Madeleine L’Engle Franklin has been sold, city records show. The author and her husband, the late actor Hugh Franklin, moved to 924 West End Avenue in 1960, two years before she had published her Newberry Prize-winning classic A Wrinkle In Time.

The book “is–depending on how you look at it–science fiction, a warm tale of family life, a response to the Cold War, a book about a search for a father, a feminist tract, a religious fable, a coming-of-age novel, a work of Satanism, or a prescient meditation on the future of the United States after the Kennedy assassination,” a 2004 New Yorker profile of L’Engle Franklin said. It is silmultaneously one of the most read and banned books in America. L’Engle Franklin died last September at her home in Connecticut.

Michael and Catherine Diefenbach paid a little over $4 million to L’Engle Franklin’s estate for the apartment.