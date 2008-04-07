Elsewhere: Senate Vote, Green Roofs, Spine of Steel

Joe Bruno is trying to vote on congestion pricing, but the Senate Democrats won’t come out of conference.

This is what that looks like.

Ruben Diaz, Jr., an opponent of the legislation, thinks the mayor should go for a “green roofs” plan instead.

David Paterson named Bill Cunningham his senior adviser today.

Terry McAuliffe poses with a Barack Obama sign.

Tom DiNapoli is increasing the amount of money the state pension funds invest in environmentally-conscious companies.

Opponents of the Willets Point redevelopment plan will be protesting at the Mets game tomorrow.

Gotham Gazette launches a database that keeps track of who is running, or thinking of running, for what in 2009.

Jonathan Martin deconstructs the hotel assignments of various Republican National Convention delegations.

Marc Ambinder has six reason not to blame Mark Penn for everything.

Party affiliation in two suburban Philadelphia counties has swung Democratic for the first time in a long, long time.

Mark Weprin has a new baby.

Tomorrow is Joe Bruno’s birthday!

Clinton’s new ad for Indiana references her “spine of steel.”

Sean Astin was cheerleading for Clinton at the Washington State legislative district caucuses, which seems a little random.