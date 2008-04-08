Pillets was Pulitzer finalist

Congratulations to The Record’s Jeff Pillets, John Brennan and Tim Nostrand, whose stories on the Encap development plan at the Meadowlands has been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting. The nomination was “for their probe of how plans to build a luxury community atop old landfills became entangled in questionable state loans and other allegations of favoritism.”

The Pulitzer Prize went to the Milwaukee Journal Sentintel’s David Umhoefer, who wrote a series about “efforts to pad the pensions of county employees.”