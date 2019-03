Likely mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner released a summary of his tax returns just now. From his spokesman:

Weiner earned $152,996 of income in the year 2007. He made payments of $13,900 in New York City/State taxes and $24,300 in Federal taxes.

Longshot (but announced!) mayoral candidate Tony Avella already released his, while Bill Thompson and Christine Quinn have not.

I also emailed possible candidate–and billionaire–John Catsimatidis’ spokesman, Rob Ryan, to see if he would release his tax filings, but Ryan replied, “Azi…..last time I checked he wasn’t a candidate yet.”

Which is technically true. But I think it’s fair to ask.