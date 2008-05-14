David Broder Takes Buyout from The Post, And So Do a lot of Others!

And another one drops at the Washington Post! Michael Calderone at Politico is reporting that legendary writer David Broder is the latest to take a buyout from the paper, though he’ll remain on contract. The 78-year-old Broder told Calderone there were two reasons he’s leaving: (1) he can get off the newsroom budget, and help them save a little dough and (2) they’re giving him a “generous” package.

So with chief editor Leonard Downie apparently days away from taking a buyout of his own, and with loudmouth, thin-skinned Tony Kornheiser also taking one, let’s do a quick round-up of everyone else. The rule of the land is you can only take a buyout at the paper if you’re older than 50.

Patrick Gavin at Fishbowl DC has been doing an almost daily round-up lately, and here’s our best attempt at compiling what they have confirmed: