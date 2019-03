Most polls have been showing Indiana tipping in Hillary Clinton’s favor and Obama’s lead narrowing in North Carolina. But North Carolina-based Congressman and Obama surrogate G.K. Butterfield isn’t having any of it.

“He is going to win North Carolina and possibly Indiana. He won Guam the other day.”

Also: “If he wins Indiana and North Carolina then we will have more momentum and I think we can make a better case that it needs to conclude by July 1.”