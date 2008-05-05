The (Big) Round-Up: Monday

A Forest City Ratner project in Yonkers is embroiled in controversy. [NY Times]

A wave of supermarket closures in the city is making affordable, healthy food scarce in some neighborhoods, especially in Brooklyn and Queens. [NY Times]

State officials plan to choose one of three proposals to develop a “racino” in Queens within weeks. [NY Times]

Not everyone is pleased about plans to build a new stable in Central Park. [NY Times]

Workers attended safety seminars across the five boroughs during last week’s construction safety week. [NY Times]

A gigantic old power plant next to the Brooklyn Navy Yard in South Williamsburg may have its days numbered. [NY Times]

Amenity-heavy condo developments have wet man New Yorkers’ appetites for a level of luxury they can’t always afford. [NY Times]

A $31 million brownstone bought in 2005 by a Russian billionaire is still vacant and beginning to show signs of neglect. [NY Times]

A pair of male models move into a three-story row house in Greenpoint. [NY Times]

Living In: Maspeth Queens. [NY Times]

Q&A: When a landlord sells the property before your lease is up. [NY Times]

With energy prices rising there are two ways for condo and co-ops to shift more of the cost to tenants. [NY Times]

An architect and an interior designer reconceive a one-bedroom by blending outdoor and indoor spaces. [NY Time]

To get the government to rethink its approval of the Atlantic Yards project, the Municipal Arts Society commissioned a rendering of what the development would look like if Forest City Ratner continues to face massive delays. [NY Post]

A Midtown restaurant damaged in the deadly March 15 crane collapse will remain open after a Manhattan judge ordered its landlord not to demolish the five-story building [NY Post]

An Upper East Community Board is up in arms over the city’s plan to close a “drop in center” for homeless people on East 77th Street. [NY Post]

The redesigned “Miss Brooklyn” office tower has been christened “B1” and will only include office space. [NYDN]

Atlantic Yards opponents dismissed Forest City Ratner’s 2018 construction deadline as “simply not credible.” [NYDN]

Rockefeller Center’s iconic Atlas Statue is getting restored. [amNY]

New York City retailers are greeting the Fed’s rebate checks with a collective shrug. [Crain’s]