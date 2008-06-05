CNN Racks up Big Numbers on Final Night of Primary Contests

On Tuesday night, the last night of contests during this marathon primary season, CNN scored a big win over its cable news rivals, according to a story in today’s Washington Post.

From the Post:

CNN clocked more than 3.5 million viewers in prime time. That’s a 34 percent lead over MSNBC’s more than 2.5 million viewers. It’s also a 47 percent advantage over Fox News Channel’s prime-time crowd of 2.4 million viewers.

Yes, it appears MSNBC edged out FNC in prime time Tuesday.

Among CNN’s prime-time audience, 1.4 million fell into the 25-to-54 age bracket that is the target audience of news operations. MSNBC’s prime-time crowd included just over 1 million 25-to-54-year-olds. CNN logged a whopping 91 percent lead over FNC among 25-to-54-year-olds; FNC’s prime-time audience included 739,000 in the age bracket.