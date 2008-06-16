David Letterman Baffled by Spencer's Existence

The Hills‘ notorious duo, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, went on the Late Show with David Letterman Friday night to promote… Well, themselves. In the clip above, Mr. Pratt discloses his and Brody Jenner’s evil plan to befriend the girls of The Hills that got them onto the show and tells the talkshow host that he now gets $100K for public appearances and reps the “future Jay-Z,” who’s currently 12-years-old.

Watch to see Mr. Pratt reduced to an uncharacteristic awkwardness as Mr. Letterman laughs as most of the things he says.