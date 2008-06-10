Fox News to Try Out Laura Ingraham on 5 P.M. show

Beginning on Monday, June 16th, conservative radio host Laura Ingraham will be guest-hosting the 5 p.m. hour on Fox News, the cable news channel announced today.

In February, Fox News executives replaced their longtime 5 p.m. anchor John Gibson with a show called America’s Election HQ, anchored by Bill Hemmer and Megyn Kelly.

According to Brian Stelter of the New York Times, Fox News is searching for a new format at 5 p.m. and will be trying out a rotating cast of personalities beginning next week with Ms. Ingraham.

“Ms. Ingraham, one of the country’s most popular radio hosts, frequently fills in for Bill O’Reilly, and Fox executives appear to be grooming her as a new talent for the network,” reports the Times. “Other people will also receive trial runs in the time slot.”

Today, Fox News execs also announced a number of other changes to their daytime lineup.

From the release: