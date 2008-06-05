Project Runway's Christian Siriano is Going to Williamsburg

Christian Siriano graduated from Project Runway with high honors, so now he’s ditched his famous shared one-bedroom in the East Village for a 1,400 square foot loft at the Williamsburg campus.

“There’s a great little park around here that’s like a mini Central Park. On the weekends it’s just full of fabulous-looking people on their fabulous bikes,” he told The New York Sun about McCarren park today.

The asymmetrical-haired designer told the paper that he was wary at first about the building’s graffiti-covered exterior, but once he saw the spacious interior, he immediately decided to rent it and moved in three weeks ago.

“I needed to find a space that was big enough for me to work and live in,” he said. “Right now my work is my life, and I might as well do everything in one place. Studios in New York are so expensive and they’re so small, so I thought, I might as well get two for the price of one.”

The article has lots of Facts about Christians new apartment:

The open space features an entire wall of windows that creates a constant stream of light, and a sunken living/dining/kitchen/work area. He also loved the floors. “They’re concrete and acid-stained. Aren’t they fabulous?” he said.

“A self-proclaimed neat freak, Mr. Siriano’s hats and shoes are displayed in perfectly organized rows on top of his work tables.”

“So far, he’s bought pieces from CB2, Design Within Reach, and Z Gallerie, all with a very clean, minimalist look.”

“The apartment’s white walls are almost entirely bare, but Mr. Siriano plans to create his own art to hang. “I need to have color,” he said. “I like abstract art, and I plan to buy some big canvases and just go crazy. I really love three-dimensional art, so I want to find some cool stuff and put it on there.”

“Much of his art incorporates found objects. On his design table stand two Union Jack paintings he scored on the street and painted over.”

“The apartment’s raised entrance area, which Mr. Siriano plans to turn into a gallery, features an oversize frame covered in mirrored paper that he found outside his apartment — a dramatic piece that is clearly the work of a designer who sees potential in everything that’s around him.”

Stay tuned for the Christina Siriano and Agyness Deyn-hosted rooftop barbeque!