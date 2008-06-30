Jason Schwartzman Cast in HBO Pilot as Drunken Brooklynite

HBO has found an actor for anew pilot that we’re actually psyched about! Jason Schwartzman will play “a struggling thirtysomething writer with a drinking problem in Brooklyn” in their comedy Bored to Death, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mr. Schwartzman is kind of stuck in this role as the resident weirdo/grumpy guy in movies but we don’t mind. He’ll play Jonathan, a guy who just got his heart broken by his ex-girlfriend and decides to become a faulty private detective.

We wonder which one of HBO’s little helpers came up with this one…

They’re set for production starting in September in New York.