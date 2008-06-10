Jeffries on Bloomberg's 'Development Gone Wild'

I just came across this video of Assemblyman Hakeem Jeffries speaking at a forum in Brooklyn recently (according to the YouTube user, it was on May 31).

Jeffries slams the mayor for promoting so much development in the city, and jokes that there should be a movie called “Development Gone Wild,” which Jeffries says would be “starring Mayor Bloomberg and co-starring Dan Doctoroff.”

(It’s not my favorite visual, either.)

Jeffries says his issue is less with safety than with the problems associated with gentrification.