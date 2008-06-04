Lineup for June 4, 2008

John Koblin examines Bill Clinton’s angry response to Vanity Fair‘s recent profile of him. “The responses from the former president and his camp are very saddening in their own ways,” according to VF editor Graydon Carter. Plus: Ana Marie Cox joins Radar.

Leon Neyfakh reports from Los Angeles’ Book Expo America where Random House’s new C.E.O., Markus Dohle said, “I am looking forward to becoming a real New Yorker.”

Spencer Morgan talks to Rip Torn about Norman Mailer: “Norman always dressed to the nines… He always had a suit, vest, tie, sometimes a hat. And so behind the lamppost, he turned to me and said, ‘Why you always dressed like a fuckin’ bum! Dress up, put on a nice shirt and tie, and you’ll get more respect.’”

Plus: George Gurley at 40… Eliot Spitzer’s new job… and Sex and Our City.