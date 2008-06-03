Nobody Move!

New York apartment rents remain at or near records. This spring, many current city tenants are facing that Hobson’s choice of staying put or moving.

It’s cheaper for landlords and tenants if nobody moves. This, more than the city’s popularity, explains why it’s hard to find a deal on a good apartment, even in a dicier local economy: It’s not the college grads arriving in droves; it’s the tenants and landlords who’ve weighed the options and decided to renew at around the same rents.

“I think the rule of thumb goes like this,” said Daniel Baum, COO of brokerage the Real Estate Group New York. “If we’re talking about a fair-market-value apartment, there’s no landlord in this city, or none that I’m aware of, that would say to you, ‘I have a good tenant in the property, paying me market rate, but I’m going to kick him out to try to make a couple extra bucks.’

“They’re not going to do that because they would much rather know that they’re getting the rent every month like clockwork, without any problems, than anything else. That’s like the No. 1 to a landlord.”

The No. 2 is much costlier: renovations and repairs.

A gut renovation of a 650-square-foot apartment—new walls, floors, plumbing, appliances, the works—costs around $40,000, said Mr. Baum’s colleague, Andrew Barrocas, the firm’s CEO. Smaller-potato repairs—a fresh slap of paint, a floor sanding, some grout—can run near $3,000.

There’s also the maintenance of (and taxes on) an empty apartment that are all expense and no return. Thus, it behooves landlords to keep apartments full.

“They will prefer to keep a good tenant rather than gamble on an unproven tenant,” said Bruno Ricciotti, a principal at Bond New York, “and will usually give a renewal rate for the rents that is more competitive than the market. They want their tenant, if they’re thinking about moving, to go out and look for an apartment and realize that the deal they’re being offered is better, so they don’t move.”

This landlord logic helps explain why rents have remained so steady over the past few years. Many neighborhoods have tipped toward or over record rents, but the rates of increase have leveled out, and it’s likely to remain that way, even as apartment vacancy rates ride out the rougher local economy in the single digits. (A late May report from investment-sales brokerage Marcus & Millichap put the rate for larger Manhattan apartment buildings at 3 percent and holding.)

The average one-bedroom rent in an Upper East Side doorman building in May 2007 was $3,567, according the Real Estate Group. A year later, it was $1 more. In Chelsea, the one-bedroom doorman average was $4,018 last May; a year later, it was $19 less.

Better for a landlord to have a tenant renew at a slightly higher rent than to have an empty apartment gobble money at no return.

For tenants, the logic runs similarly. The expense of moving almost always exceeds the expense of simply paying a higher rent.

The financial burden of marketing a vacant apartment often falls on new tenants, and not on landlords, through thousand-dollar broker fees. Add in van rentals, security deposits, credit-check fees, money to have the lights turned on, missing work for the cable guy to show—the expenses multiply quickly, and the ease of renewal with the flourish of a pen becomes that much more appealing.

It’s the invisible clutch of the New York apartment market, setting rents based on demand—a demand to stay put.

