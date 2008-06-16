Patti Solis Doyle Named Chief of Staff to the Vice Presidential Nominee

Obama Campaign Fills Out Key Posts for the General Election

New hires and current staff members assume leadership roles for next phase of the campaign

CHICAGO, IL-The Obama campaign took a major step today in readying for the general election fight, announcing fifteen new members of the campaign’s leadership team. The staff members-a combination of new hires and current staff assuming new roles will help broaden and deepen the reach of this campaign for change-from field organizing to constituency outreach to voter registration.

“From the beginning, we’ve asked the American people to stand up and take ownership of this campaign-and it’s because of their overwhelmingly positive response that 16 months later we’re poised to make history together,” campaign manager David Plouffe said. “Today we’re adding to our leadership team so that we reach even more Americans who share the belief that people who love their country can change it. These staff members bring a wealth of organizing experience to their new role, and they’ll provide key insight and direction as we continue to build our coalition.”

New roles announced today:

Constituency Director: Brian Bond – formerly LGBT Outreach Director at the DNC

National Field Director: Jon Carson – formerly Obama for America Voter Contact Director

Senior Advisor to the Campaign and Chief of Staff to Michelle Obama: Stephanie Cutter

Industrial States Regional Director: Paul Diogardi – formerly Political Director for the Democratic Governor’s Association.

Battleground States Director: Jen O’Malley Dillon – formerly Iowa State Director for John Edwards for President

Chief of Staff to the Vice Presidential Nominee: Patti Solis Doyle

Latino Vote Director: Temo Figueroa – formerly Obama for America National Field Director

First Americans Vote Director: Wizipan Garriott

Northeast Regtional Director: Eureka Gilkey – formerly Obama for America Deputy Political Director

50-State Voter Registration Director: Jason Green – formerly Obama for America political and field staff

Campaign Chief of Staff: Jim Messina – formerly Chief of Staff to Senator Max Baucus

LGBT Vote Director: Dave Noble – formerly of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force

West Regional Director: Matt Rodriguez -.formerly Obama for America New Hampshire State Director

Senior Advisor: Michael Strautmanis

African American Vote Director: Rick Wade