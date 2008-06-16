Patti Solis Doyle Named Chief of Staff to the Vice Presidential Nominee

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle has just been officially named “chief of staff to the Vice Presidential Nominee” by the Obama campaign.
Which, given the fact that she was demoted mid-campaign by Hillary Clinton, who she reportedly hasn’t spoken to since, doesn’t say much for Barack Obama’s intentions of picking the former first lady as his running mate.
UPDATE: A Clinton bundler is not pleased.
Here’s the announcement, which lists appointments to a number of other key general-election campaign posts:
Obama Campaign Fills Out Key Posts for the General Election
New hires and current staff members assume leadership roles for next phase of the campaign
CHICAGO, IL-The Obama campaign took a major step today in readying for the general election fight, announcing fifteen new members of the campaign’s leadership team. The staff members-a combination of new hires and current staff assuming new roles will help broaden and deepen the reach of this campaign for change-from field organizing to constituency outreach to voter registration.
“From the beginning, we’ve asked the American people to stand up and take ownership of this campaign-and it’s because of their overwhelmingly positive response that 16 months later we’re poised to make history together,” campaign manager David Plouffe said. “Today we’re adding to our leadership team so that we reach even more Americans who share the belief that people who love their country can change it. These staff members bring a wealth of organizing experience to their new role, and they’ll provide key insight and direction as we continue to build our coalition.”
New roles announced today:
Constituency Director: Brian Bond – formerly LGBT Outreach Director at the DNC
National Field Director: Jon Carson – formerly Obama for America Voter Contact Director
Senior Advisor to the Campaign and Chief of Staff to Michelle Obama: Stephanie Cutter
Industrial States Regional Director: Paul Diogardi – formerly Political Director for the Democratic Governor’s Association.
Battleground States Director: Jen O’Malley Dillon – formerly Iowa State Director for John Edwards for President
Chief of Staff to the Vice Presidential Nominee: Patti Solis Doyle
Latino Vote Director: Temo Figueroa – formerly Obama for America National Field Director
First Americans Vote Director: Wizipan Garriott
Northeast Regtional Director: Eureka Gilkey – formerly Obama for America Deputy Political Director
50-State Voter Registration Director: Jason Green – formerly Obama for America political and field staff
Campaign Chief of Staff: Jim Messina – formerly Chief of Staff to Senator Max Baucus
LGBT Vote Director: Dave Noble – formerly of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force
West Regional Director: Matt Rodriguez -.formerly Obama for America New Hampshire State Director
Senior Advisor: Michael Strautmanis
African American Vote Director: Rick Wade