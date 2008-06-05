When will Hillary call it quits?

Is the end near?

Here’s the latest from MSNBC:

Some of Hillary Clinton’s biggest backers from New York rallied around Barack Obama Thursday as she signaled her candidacy was ending. The likely Democratic nominee said he won’t be hurried into a decision on whether to maker her his running mate.

Meanwhile, The New York Times adds that Senator Clinton is planning to leave open the option of having her name placed in nomination at the convention.

All this as she continues to make it known that she would be interested in the VP slot.

