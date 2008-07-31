Dov Hikind Has Little Sympathy for Ehud Olmert

Assemblyman Dov Hikind of Brooklyn is happy that Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is resigning in September.

“It’s long overdue,” he said in a brief telephone interview this morning. “My God, you need a prime minister who can function, who can lead, who can be strong, who can direct. I think everyone realizes that Ehud Olmert was facing so many different issues and was such a weak leader—he did the right thing.”

Hikind said that he follows the polls in Israel regularly, and that “George W. Bush is extremely popular in America compared to the poll figures of Ehud Olmert’s in Israel over the past year.”

Which, based on numbers here and here, and here, is credible.

Hikind, it should be said, is no fan of Olmert. He’s a Netanyahu man.