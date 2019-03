Former Jersey City Municipal Court Chief Judge Wanda Molina was indicted yesterday for fixing parking tickets, according to the Star-Ledger.

Molina is accused of dismissing eight parking tickets for a female companion. She stepped down last year during the intial investigation over ticket fixing, which netted half of Jersey City’s municipal judges.

Also indicted as Virginia Pagan, a former court administrator who allegedly fixed 215 parking tickets for herself and her daughter.