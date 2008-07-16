In the Observer: Obama in the General, Bloomberg and the I.R.S.

Jason Horowitz reports on the surprisingly widespread criticism of Barack Obama’s general election performance from bundlers, donors, consultants, and a Daily Kos diarist named Slinkerwink.
Azi writes about Ruben Diaz, Sr.’s “one-man internal-opposition movement.”
John Koblin profiles the young, thin, blond Katharine Weymouth, who is also The Washington Post‘s publisher as of six months ago.
Eliot Brown reports that the I.R.S. could be one of the biggest hurdles for Michael Bloomberg’s major development plans.