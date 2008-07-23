Times A.M.E. Bill Schmidt Transfers to International Herald Tribune

Bill Schmidt, an assistant managing editor and 27-year New York Times veteran, is moving to the International Herald Tribune to become the paper’s “Editor, Global editions.”

Mr. Schmidt is the administration-man of the Times newsroom—the one who sends out emails reminding reporters to file their expenses—and he’ll have a similar, if expanded, role at The Times’ sister publication. Bill Keller writes in a memo, “He will be, in effect, the chief operating officer of the Trib newsroom, the principle liaison with the publisher and with the Executive Editor of The Times.”

Here’s the whole memo:

Colleagues:

We promised a few weeks ago that we would soon name the editor who will

succeed Marty Gottlieb at year end as Editor, Global Editions. We are

delighted to announce that he is Bill Schmidt, who is currently the Times’s

Assistant Managing Editor overseeing newsroom administration.

Bill’s career is rich in both journalistic and management experience. As a

correspondent for Newsweek and, since 1981, The Times, he has reported from

a variety of foreign and domestic bureaus — Moscow, Cairo and London,

Chicago, Miami, Denver and Atlanta. In 1995 he became The Times’ deputy

national editor, and he has been a member of the senior management in the

newsroom since 1997.

As Associate Managing Editor and then Assistant Managing Editor, Bill has

focused on improving the management, fiscal discipline and training of the

newsroom. For much of that time, as a member of the masthead, he has

participated in most major decisions about the newsroom. The fact that The

Times has avoided the deep, damaging cutbacks in newsgathering that have

been inflicted on many other news organizations is in part thanks to Bill,

who demonstrated that the newsroom could rigorously manage its resources

and save money without cheating readers.

In his new job he will set the strategic direction for the Trib and

maintain our high standards of news coverage. He will be, in effect, the

chief operating officer of the Trib newsroom, the principle liaison with

the publisher and with the Executive Editor of The Times.

Bill will take over from Marty at the end of the year, and Marty will play

a continuing role in the life of the Trib. Bill plans to visit the Paris

newsroom in September to begin getting better acquainted with his new

colleagues. By planning the succession so far in advance, we are leaving

time for Bill to complete a number of projects aimed at fortifying the

newsroom for the continuing economic challenges of our business, and to

groom a worthy successor.

Like the leadership changes announced last month, the appointment of Bill

Schmidt reaffirms our commitment to the IHT as critical part of The Times’

global strategy.

Bill and Stephen