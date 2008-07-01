Kuhl's Mailer, Baldwin's Threat

The Log Cabin Republicans repudiated John McCain on same-sex marriage. [Ben]
David Yassky’s comptroller campaign has a new web site. [David Yassky]
A blogger deconstructs Representative Randy Kuhl’s energy mailer, in which he pushes a bill that is facing Congress. [Scholars and Rogues]
Stephen Baldwin is moving to Canada if Obama is elected. [Transom]
McCain has accepted about $700,000 in donations from people associated with the Swift Boat campaign, which McCain denounced in 2004. [USA Today]
Another Florida Republican calls for no offshore drilling, more nuclear power. [Naked Politics]
Joe Bruno sounds like he’s ready to go. [Albany Watch]
Anthony Weiner thinks the city should be reimbursed for what it is paying employees who are working in Iraq. [The Sun]