Monday, July 21st

Ah, Restaurant Week! It’s that annual rite of working ourselves into a lather about the possibility of eating at restaurants we can’t usually afford, for the generous price of $35 excluding booze (hic!) and tax and service, only to go to the online reservations system and find that they only participate during lunch, or they’re sold out, or they’re not “doing it” that day. Restaurant Week is like a dimpled chad, and we feel disenfranchised.
[http://nycvisit.com/restaurantweek for reservations]
