Poll: Bloomberg for Governor Over Paterson and Cuomo

These pre-pre election polls have limited significance for any actual contest, but according to this poll from Siena, Michael Bloomberg is benefiting from his continued popularity as mayor, beating both David Paterson and Andrew Cuomo in a hypothetical gubernatorial election.
Here are some other interesting bits:
Paterson wins over Andrew Cuomo among upstate Democratic voters, 51-28.
Rudy Giuliani beats Bloomberg among Jewish Republican voters, 80-20.
Bloomberg beats Paterson among independent voters, 62-26.
And Giuliani edges Paterson among upstate voters, 43-42.
The poll was conducted by phone between July 7 and 10 and included responses from 626 registered voters.