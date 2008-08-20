Angelina Jolie’s Makeup Artist Found Dead

Paul Starr, a makeup artist to celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner, was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment yesterday, according to Metro UK.

While the cause of Mr. Starr’s death is still undetermined, his friends said that they hadn’t seen or heard from Mr. Starr in several days. After knocking on his door repeatedly, police broke down the door and found him dead. Mr. Starr’s age was reported to be anywhere from 48 to 51.

According to Mr. Starr’s Web site, his clients have ranged “from ladies who lunch to movie stars, rock stars, and supermodels.”

Indeed, Mr. Starr was known for more than just hiding the blemishes on familiar faces of Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz, Jessica Alba and Jane Fonda. He was requested for international runway shows by Jean-Paul Gaultier, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana and Halston; worked with directors like Tim Burton and David Fincher; and provided his services for music videos by Madonna, Bjork, Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears.

Mr. Starr was also the founding beauty editor of Flaunt magazine from 1998 to 2001 and released a book in 2005 titled Paul Starr on Beauty: Conversations with Thirty Celebrated Women, which included quotes from Ms. Jolie and Ms. Garner.

In the book, Ms. Jolie reportedly said, “During the time we have spent in the make up chair, we talked about everything but the photo shoot; global issues, babies, human rights…”