HBO Finds Their Hung Man

Thomas Jane, the chiseled actor who has had bit parts in Paul Thomas Anderson movies and a leading role in The Mist, will be HBO’s well-endowed hunk in Hung.

The Hollywood Reporter tells us that HBO’s new entertainment president Sue Naegle has made the pilot script by The Riches creator Dmitry Lipkin and Colette Burson a top priority at the network. That’s no surprise. … As we’ve reported, Alexander Payne’s dark comedy pilot centers on Ray (Mr. Jane), a middle-aged high school basketball coach who figures out a way to use, um, his second brain, to his advantage.

Mr. Jane has such a quaint name. His character? Not so innocent.