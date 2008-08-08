Forbes Publisher Steps Down

Forbes publisher Jim Berrien is stepping down and will assume the role of chairman in the company.

This year, Forbes has struggled across the board with its various magazines, and Mr. Berrien is only the latest publisher to step down in what is turning out to be a bleak year for magazine-economics. As Media Week reports, “Berrien’s departure follows on the heels of other top execs in magazine publishing who are either taking on more strategic roles in the company or are exiting altogether, including Hachette Filipacchi Media president/CEO Jack Kliger, who after nine years as CEO, will assume the role of HFM U.S. chairman as well. In addition, Longtime Newsweek president and worldwide publisher Greg Osberg will also leave his job this fall to return to the digital media space.”

For a new publisher, a Forbes spokesperson said the family “will be considering a variety of scenarios.”