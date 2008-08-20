Joel Stein, Esquire

Look who’s found his way into the pages of Esquire: Time magazine’s stunt journalist and Los Angeles Times editorial page reblogger Joel Stein.

In the September issue of the men’s magazine, Mr. Stein profiles Sarah Shahi, The L Word co-star who’s probably best known for sharing a peyote-induced breakthrough with James Gandolfini on the last season of The Sopranos.

In keeping with Mr. Stein’s intense one-on-one journalistic methods—earlier this year, the writer invited George Clooney over his house for dinner and wrote about it for Time—he and Ms. Shahi decided to go for hike … no wait, a picnic … Actually, Mr. Stein planned to teach Ms. Shahi to cook. … On fourth thought, they’d look for a house for Ms. Shahi to buy. … Scratch all that: Mr. Stein would teach Ms. Shahi to cook mustard-crusted salmon after all.

Together, the writer and his subject did enough for at least half a dozen profiles.