VSL:WEB // You have a call from Stephen King

So Stephen King releases the novel Cell in 2006 — with a story line about cell phones turning people into homicidal zombies. Fine. But now we’re supposed to believe it’s just a harmless coincidence that his sinister new graphic video series is available — free of charge — online and on (hold . . . hold . . . ) cell phones?! J’accuse!

Based on one of King’s previously unpublished short stories, N. is now 25 comic-book-like webisodes, each around two minutes in length — more than enough time to get under your skin. The story concerns a shrink and his OCD-afflicted patient, and let’s just say that when Stephen King gets his hands on a person with OCD, the results are fairly messy (and actually frightening). The series was made specifically for tiny screens, and being right up close to the medium, earphones snugly in place, only adds to the exquisite tension.

