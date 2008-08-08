The Round-Up: Friday

Real estate executives, anticipating a Democratic takeover of the New York State Senate, are hoping to fend off efforts by tenant groups to revamp rent regulations. [NY Times]

Almost as many families were living in city shelters in March as five years ago, when Mayor Bloomberg unveiled his proposal to reduce the number by two-thirds. [NY Times]

A company hired a decade ago to clean up Fulton Fish Market has been accused of fleecing the Port Authority of $200,000. [NY Times]

Nearly half of the hotel rooms planned for Brooklyn in the next few years may never see the light of day. [NY Post]

The Long Island home designed by Christie Brinkley’s ex has been languishing on the market for two years. [NY Post]

The MTA is expanding corporate sponsorships, and entire subway stations could be next target for commercial backers. [NY Post]

Personal income grew 7.5 percent in 2007, a slight drop from the previous year, but still above the rest of the nation. [Crain’s]

The number of people riding Amtrak surged 13.9 percent year-over-year in July, but overcrowding and infrastructure problems persist. [WSJ]

The competition between London and New York City is neck and neck. [NY Sun]

A beloved Yale pizza parlor is expanding to New York City. [NY Sun]