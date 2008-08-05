Thursday, August 7

Still don’t believe it’s August? Strap this on, suckers: Catie Lazarus, a writer for Saturday Night Live, hosts a comedic extravaganza featuring a cast of performers one never hears enough from, such as the madcap Jonathan Ames and HuffPo’s cleavage-swingin’ sister Rachel Sklar, not to mention Daily Show writer Rob Kutner. Each will entertain the audience with self-deprecating stories of their worst experiences in the funny business—oh, no!—after which they will share “their first jokes.” But wait—what’s this? Sacre bleu, we are saved! Opening night of Cirque du Soleil—in Newark! C’est magnifique!
[Catie Lazarus: Fresh Meat, Ars Nova, 511 West 54th Street, 8 p.m., http://www.arsnovanyc.com; Cirque du Soleil, Saltimbanco, Prudential Center Newark, 7:30 p.m., http://www.ticketmaster.com]
mbryan@observer.com