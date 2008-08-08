Weiner Gets Comfortable With 1199

Here’s video Azi shot of Representative Anthony Weiner, a likely mayoral candidate, speaking at a rally for 1199, one of the most powerful unions in the state.

“I want to be as comfortable as I can,” Weiner said, taking the stage, pulling a union t-shirt from his back pocket, and putting it on.

“You can either be on the 1199 bandwagon, or under the 1199 bandwagon,” he told the crowd.

Bill Thompson and Christine Quinn, Weiner’s main rivals in the mayoral race, also spoke at the Madison Square Garden event.

