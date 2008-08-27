What We’re Watching Today

As the men’s first round winds down and the women’s second round gets underway, here are some matches we’re looking out for today:

Novak Djokovic vs. Arnaud Clement

Djokovic is the last of the top 3 seeds in the men’s draw to play his first round match. Clement is a journeyman, but he’s a strong player, and there could be some good rallies.

Andy Roddick vs. Fabrice Santoro

This is a featured night match, and it will be a lot of fun. 35-year-old Santoro is known for his trick shots, and he also has a history of giving the big American men’s players some trouble: at last year’s Open, he took James Blake to five sets in the second round before Blake prevailed. Coincidentally, Santoro was beaten by Arnaud Clement in another five-setter in the first round of the 2004 French Open, an epic battle which clocked in at just over six and a half hours, the longest singles match in the Open era.

Sybille Bammer vs. Aravane Rezai

GO BAMMER, GO BAMMER, GO.

Ekaterina Bychkova vs. Ekaterina Makarova

A battle of the young Russian Ekaterinas. Bychkova defeated then-defending champion Svetlana Kuznetzova in the first round of the 2005 Open, and Makarova is an up-and-comer whose ranking has leapt in the past year or so. (Kuznetzova, seeded third, is also playing today.)

John Isner/Sam Querrey vs. Agustin Calleri/Fernando Gonzalez

Some doubles in there to mix it up, as well as a chance to see two of the most promising young American men on the tour.