Elsewhere: Sunday Shows, Bridge Blockades, Quinn on Palin

Barack Obama, Joe Biden and John McCain will appear on Sunday talk shows, but not Sarah Palin. [via The Plank]

Tonight in his speech McCain will talk about bipartisanship and his P.O.W. experience.

Police blockaded a bridge to keep hundreds of protesters from marching to the R.N.C. earlier today.

Leon Neyfakh describes the awkward scene during Mike Huckabee’s speech, when he blasted the press as they sat nearby.

Pro-Palin writer Ross Douthat thinks the best strategy for Democrats to deal with Palin is to stop paying attention.

A woman from Palin’s home town who observered her in many rolls, has written a long letter that both praises and harshly criticizes the V.P. nominee.

The Obama campaign has raised $8 million since Palin’s speech last night.

Christine Quinn thinks Bristol Palin’s privacy should be respected, but points out that Alaska has only a slightly larger population than Staten Island.

Palin will be at a fund-raiser almost every other day for the next two months.

Asked how he feels about the attacks Republicans have launched this week, Obama said, “What did you guys expect?”

George Pataki endorsed Republican Bob Strainiere in the Staten Island Congressional race.

Michael Crittenden notes that a discussion of housing has been sorely lacking at the G.O.P. convention.

Democratic Senator Bill Nelson of Florida will give a speech later this week and try to present a more nuanced argument about oil exploration than “drill baby drill.”