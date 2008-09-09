Events for Wednesday, September 10, 2008

8:45 a.m. Congressional commission investigating weapons of mass destruction proliferation and terrorism holds its first public hearing at the U.S. Customs House, One Bowling Green, in the auditorium.

10 a.m. City Council Consumer Affairs and Civil Rights Committee holds a hearing on Arbitron’s Personal People Meter System in the Council Chambers, City Hall.

11 a.m. New York Civil Liberties Union kicks off campaign to help New Yorkers with criminal records reclaim their voting rights. At the NYCLU offices, 125 Broad St., 19th Floor.

11 a.m. Union bus drivers hold press conference and rally to protest cuts in the number of school buses; 44-36 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City.

Noon. Citizen Action of NY calls for passage of the “clean money” system of public financing at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and 71st Street, Glendale.

1 p.m. Transportation Committee examines safety of “green taxis” in the Council Chambers, City Hall.

1 p.m. Environmental Protection Committee hearing on natural gas drilling within the NYC Watershed; Committee Room, City Hall.

6:30 p.m. Larry Silverstein keynotes The Real Deal‘s Fourth Annual New Development Forum at Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall.

7 p.m. R.N.C.- D.N.C. Report Back: an evening of images, tales, and political analysis from people returning from the convention protests. At Bluestockings bookstore, $5 Suggested.

7 p.m. The author, Kevin Mattson, reads from Rebels All! A Short History of the Conservative Mind in Postwar America. Todd Gitlin will also appear. At McNally Jackson bookstore, 52 Prince St.

7 p.m. Book reading and discussion on “Being Young and Arab in America” by Professor Moustafa Bayoumi. Co-sponsored by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, New York Chapter, at Alwan for the Arts, 16 Beaver Street, 4th Floor.

All day. Voices of September 11th holds Day of Remembrance forum for 9/11 victims and responders at Marriott New York Downtown, near ground zero, 85 West St.

All day. The public has an opportunity to sign steel beams that will be used in construction of the September 11 Memorial & Museum on north side of Battery Park at Battery Place, between Greenwich and Washington streets.