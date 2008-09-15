Huffington Post Editor Explains Anna Wintour Post

On Friday, we wrote about a particularly unflattering post about Anna Wintour on The Huffington Post. At the time, we wondered why the post existed at all—it consisted entirely of a grotesquely blown-up photo of the 58-year-old Vogue editor at a fashion show—and why it was on the site’s Media vertical. Many commenters to the post were equally baffled. (Jezebel and Gawker subsequently wrote about the Huffington Post’s post as well.)
An email to Arianna Huffington about the post and where it fits in with some thoughts she shared in her recent book, On Becoming Fearless, was answered by the site’s editor, Roy Sekoff:
Mr. Sekoff also noted that the post now feature’s Senior Features Editor Katherine Thomson’s byline.
Here are some insights Ms. Huffington shared in On Becoming Fearless:
[…]
We need to be in touch with the natural cycle of life and let our preoccupation with appearances fade as we become more engaged in causes larger than ourselves. (p. 147)
[…]
The peace that eluded us in the middle of life’s tumult when we were younger is one of most sacred gifts as we grow older. (p. 149)