Kean: Gustav gives McCain a chance to show contrast

MINNEAPOLIS – For most Republicans, that divide in their party between former Gov. Thomas Kean and George W. Bush is just as wide as the one they hope exists between Bush, and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

“We’ve got an uphill battle,” Kean said on the eve of party’s national convention. “The change theme is real.”

In his acceptance speech last Thursday, McCain’s rival, Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) elicited a roar from the crowd when he harnessed McCain to that 90 percent of the time he voted with Bush throughout the latter’s eight-year presidency.

But the GOP wants to sell McCain as a different kind of Republican: someone with gravitas who can reach out to the middle and appeal to people outside of the party, someone not unlike the environmentally friendly and socially tolerant Kean.

So the former governor’s presence in the halls of the Hilton tonight hearkened to his statesmanlike helmsman-ship in the 1980s at a time before the Texas-centric Bush essentially detonated his party in New Jersey.

It was good timing for the GOP to have Kean here, even if some of them at the bar on Sunday night privately confided that – at least in a cold-eyed political sense – Hurricane Gustav’s timing was even better.

The disaster unfolding far south of Minneapolis would provide the Bush administration with an excuse to keep Bush occupied and therefore far from the convention.

And, short of throwing on the fire marshal’s helmet and rain gear and heading for the Gulf in a helicopter – a chance for McCain to hopefully shine, in Kean’s view.

“Obviously we can’t have a big party here with those sober thing coming at us, but rather than reminding people of (2005’s disastrous Hurricane) Katrina, I think the hurricane is an opportunity for Sen. McCain to provide more of a contrast,” Kean said.

McCain’s selection of rookie Alaska Gov. Sarh Palin caused Kean to shrug a little with obvious disappointment. He’s hopeful of her performance in the coming weeks, but acknowledges, “My first choice would have been (Connecticut Senator) Joe Lieberman. I just think he’s the most qualified.

“Look,” he added, “Gov. Palin will prove herself on the campaign trail.”

In any case, whatever Palin proves, there’s not much Kean dislikes about his party’s presumptive nominee.

An early supporter of McCain’s when the Arizonan’s campaign appeared to be sliding toward oblivion, the former governor called his presidential candidate the most helpful U.S. senator in those months when Kean served as chair of the 9/11 Commission.

“He stood up to his own party,” said Kean. “They (the Bush administration) didn’t want to give us time or money and Sen. McCain held up the transportation bill on the floor of the Senate – the biggest pork barrel thing there is – until the administration gave us what we wanted.

The urbane former governor likewise didn’t have an unkind word for Obama.

“I thought his speech on Thursday was good,” he said. “I don’t think he was as good as he usually is, however. I found it somewhat familiar, but I love him as a speaker, and his vision.”