Caroline Kennedy is scheduled to attend a private fundraiser for Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) in Princeton on Friday, according to Obama’s presidential campaign.

Kennedy endorsed Obama for president in the Democratic Primary in the lead-up to New Jersey’s Feb. 5 election, A day before the primary, she appeared with the Illinois senator and her uncle, Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-MA) at a rally on Obama’s behalf in the Meadowlands.

Kennedy is the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy.