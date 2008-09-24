The Round-Up: Wednesday

Warrren E. Buffett invests $5 billion in Goldman Sachs. [NY Times]
Feds raid office of the L.I.R.R.’s Railroad Retirement Board as investigation into fraudulent disability claims intensifies. [NY Times]
Officers from 100 police departments spread out over 150 train stations in 13 Northeast states yesterday as part of an ambitious law-enforcement drill. [NY Times]
Google Transit Maps unveils its NYC version. [NY Times]
MTA asked to review a “highly unusual” contract that added millions to the cost of diesel fuel for city buses. [NY Times]
Long Island Power Authority may bring a wind farm to the south shore of Queens. [NY Times]
What $2 million gets you. [NY Times]
Car-free “Summer Streets” program to return. [NYDN]
Just two bidders left in the running for Starrett City. [NYDN]
Thor Equities accuses Bloomberg of trying to smear the Coney Island developer. [NYDN]
Between the Bricks: Viacom may not renew after all at 1515 Broadway. [NY Post]
FBI investigates Freddie, Fannie, Lehman, and A.I.G. over possible fraud charges. [NY Post]
City to give final approval today for the Whitney’s 185,000-square-foot expansion next to the High Line. [NY Sun]
Two UES tenements get landmark status, ending a 20-year battle. [NY Sun]
The hazards of buying foreclosed homes. [WSJ]
Can Bush’s bailout plan help homebuilders? [WSJ]
Despite its proximity to Wall Street, Philadelphia’s real estate market remains healthy. [WSJ]