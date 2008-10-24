Morning Memo: Angelina Jolie’s ‘Restless’ Kids; Lydia Hearst Serious About the Economy; John McCain Militant (About Ribs)

Angelina Jolie has trained her brood well. She told Italian Vanity Fair, “I am still restless, but do you know that my kids are the same way? We were in France these last few months and after a while they started asking when we could get back on a plane.” [R&M]

Imported socialite Peaches Geldof, who recently implied that she and Chester French’s Max Drummey would likely divorce, got close to Donald Cummings of The Virgins at a V Magazine event. [P6]

Meanwhile, homegrown socialite Lydia Hearst is glad the family business cancelled its annual Christmas party: “It’s time to work through this [financial] crisis, not party through it.” [P6]

When you’re divorcing Madonna, everything you do is news: Guy Ritchie hung out with Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr. at an art gallery in London. [People]

Rachael Ray said John McCain was “militant” about his ribs recipe when he appeared on her show. [R&M]

Anne Hathaway ex Raffaello Follieri will serve four and a half years in prision for wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. [US Weekly]