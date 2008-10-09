Obama’s Gain in the Polls, Treadwell Will Work for Free

Two new polls show voters think Barack Obama won Tuesday’s debate by a huge margin–one survey is 56-23, the other 45-28. [Political Wire]

A significant gain in support from white voters gave Obama six points in Virginia, where he now leads 51-43, according to a PPP poll. [RCP]

“Among white voters, Obama appeared to be rising on a pile of empty wallets.” [Time]

Sandy Treadwell, a millionaire challenging Representative Kirsten Gillibrand, says if elected he will donate his salary to charity. [Cap Conf]

Congressional candidates Alice Kryzan and Chris Lee will debate tonight on the radio. [26th]

The federal plan to auction slots at New York City-area airports is going forward despite resistance. [AP]